The City of Waynesboro has issued an open burning ban running from 5 p.m. tonight until further notice.

The burning ban includes charcoal or wood burning grills, outdoor fire pits and camp fires, according to the Waynesboro Fire Department.

A violation may result in the issuance of a notice of violation or summons, said David Nichols, assistant fire marshal for the city.

Any questions may be directed to the City of Waynesboro Fire Department fire marshal’s office at (540) 942-6730.