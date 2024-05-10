Countries
Home Richmond Police: 17-year-old arrested, charged in April 11 homicide
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police: 17-year-old arrested, charged in April 11 homicide

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have made an arrest in the double homicide that occurred on Spotsylvania Street last month.

Detectives on Wednesday charged a juvenile male, 17, of Richmond, who was shot during the incident, with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The teen was already in custody for an unrelated incident as well as a firearm charge resulting from this investigation.

At approximately 6:58 p.m., on Thursday, April 11, officers were called to the 1600 block of Spotsylvania Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Sherwarren Fleming, 43, of Richmond, and an adult female, Monique Lambert, 40, of Richmond, down and unresponsive outside the residence. They had each suffered an apparent gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old male, who has been charged in this investigation, was located near the scene. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

