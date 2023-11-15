Forest Service announces temporary closure of portions of Blue Ridge Parkway due to fire

The Blue Ridge Parkway will close from milepost 66.3 to milepost 85.9 tonight until further notice. Visitors should plan for a detour from the north or south using adjacent routes.

Parkway officials are implementing the closure to assist the U.S. Forest Service crews fighting the Matt’s Creek fire located within the James River Face Wilderness.

The proactive closure is due to worsening smoke impacts on the area and will allow crews to stage equipment and conduction operations south of the fire boundary.

Beyond closed gates, the Parkway is closed to all uses including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Park officials are working with multiple area agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions.

Visitors should use extra caution recreating on public lands including national parks and national forests in Virginia and North Carolina when fire danger is increased.