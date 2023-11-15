Countries

Home Forest Service announces temporary closure of portions of Blue Ridge Parkway due to fire
Police, Virginia

Forest Service announces temporary closure of portions of Blue Ridge Parkway due to fire

Crystal Graham
Published date:
blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Milepost 168 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, smoke from the Tuggle’s Gap fire is seen in the distance. Photo courtesy NPS.

The Blue Ridge Parkway will close from milepost 66.3 to milepost 85.9 tonight until further notice. Visitors should plan for a detour from the north or south using adjacent routes.

Parkway officials are implementing the closure to assist the U.S. Forest Service crews fighting the Matt’s Creek fire located within the James River Face Wilderness.

The proactive closure is due to worsening smoke impacts on the area and will allow crews to stage equipment and conduction operations south of the fire boundary.

Beyond closed gates, the Parkway is closed to all uses including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Park officials are working with multiple area agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions.

Visitors should use extra caution recreating on public lands including national parks and national forests in Virginia and North Carolina when fire danger is increased.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

