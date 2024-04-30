Augusta County: VDOT to hold information meeting on safety improvements to Route 11

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a Citizen Information Meeting concerning proposed improvements to the Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) corridor in Augusta County.

The open-house meeting will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2024, between 4 and 6 p.m. in the Dairy Barn Lecture Hall at the Frontier Culture Museum, 1290 Richmond Avenue, Staunton, VA 24401.

Residents are welcome anytime during the meeting hours and may discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments may be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting to Scott Alexander. P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

The purpose of the project is to improve operational safety for the Route 11 corridor from the intersection with Route 1049 (Rolling Thunder Lane), through the interchange with Route 262, to the intersection with Barterbrook Road near the southern city limits of Staunton. The portion of Route 11 has two through-lanes in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center.

Between Rolling Thunder Lane and Barterbrook Road the project will replace the center turn lane with raised medians that allow left turns only at designated median openings. Most of the commercial access driveways and side streets will be restricted to right turns in and out between Payne Lane and Barterbrook Road. The improvements will reduce crashes by restricting the number of conflict points onto Route 11. The project proposes minor lane modifications between Rolling Thunder Lane and Frontier Drive.

The project will construct a sidewalk on the eastern side of Route 11 from Frontier Drive to the existing sidewalk near the Staunton city limits. Multimodal improvements also include crosswalks, ADA-compliant facilities and traffic signal modifications.

A Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study of Route 11 from Rolling Thunder Lane to Commerce Avenue in the city of Staunton was completed in 2018. The segment of Route 11 in Augusta County was included in the study. Recommendations for operational and safety improvements were submitted by Augusta County and funded in the 2020 SMART SCALE Round 4.

In 2022, the segment of Route 11 had an average traffic count of 12,127 vehicles per day. By the design year of 2048, the estimated daily traffic volume is 13,700 vehicles per day.

The total estimated cost of the project is $3,344,819, which includes $607,708 for preliminary engineering, $665,359 for right of way acquisition and utility relocation, and $2,071,752 for construction.

Additional information about the Route 11 corridor improvement project is available online.