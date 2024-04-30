Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County: VDOT to hold information meeting on safety improvements to Route 11
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County: VDOT to hold information meeting on safety improvements to Route 11

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Ricochet64 – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a Citizen Information Meeting concerning proposed improvements to the Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) corridor in Augusta County.

The open-house meeting will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2024, between 4 and 6 p.m. in the Dairy Barn Lecture Hall at the Frontier Culture Museum, 1290 Richmond Avenue, Staunton, VA 24401.

Residents are welcome anytime during the meeting hours and may discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments may be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting to Scott Alexander. P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

The purpose of the project is to improve operational safety for the Route 11 corridor from the intersection with Route 1049 (Rolling Thunder Lane), through the interchange with Route 262, to the intersection with Barterbrook Road near the southern city limits of Staunton. The portion of Route 11 has two through-lanes in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center.

Between Rolling Thunder Lane and Barterbrook Road the project will replace the center turn lane with raised medians that allow left turns only at designated median openings. Most of the commercial access driveways and side streets will be restricted to right turns in and out between Payne Lane and Barterbrook Road. The improvements will reduce crashes by restricting the number of conflict points onto Route 11. The project proposes minor lane modifications between Rolling Thunder Lane and Frontier Drive.

The project will construct a sidewalk on the eastern side of Route 11 from Frontier Drive to the existing sidewalk near the Staunton city limits. Multimodal improvements also include crosswalks, ADA-compliant facilities and traffic signal modifications.

A Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study of Route 11 from Rolling Thunder Lane to Commerce Avenue in the city of Staunton was completed in 2018. The segment of Route 11 in Augusta County was included in the study. Recommendations for operational and safety improvements were submitted by Augusta County and funded in the 2020 SMART SCALE Round 4.

In 2022, the segment of Route 11 had an average traffic count of 12,127 vehicles per day. By the design year of 2048, the estimated daily traffic volume is 13,700 vehicles per day.

The total estimated cost of the project is $3,344,819, which includes $607,708 for preliminary engineering, $665,359 for right of way acquisition and utility relocation, and $2,071,752 for construction.

Additional information about the Route 11 corridor improvement project is available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 What The Fluff: Former shelter director shifts focus from rescuing pets to grooming them
2 ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app
3 The Gaza campus protests are a TikTok moment for influencer wannabes
4 Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?
5 What’s Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor like in the dugout? Exactly like you’d think

Latest News

smith PUD Waynesboro conceptual plan
Local

Waynesboro explores 400-unit housing development on land intended for public park

Crystal Graham
solar panels
Climate, Virginia

Third-party rooftop solar leasing is legal: ‘Key component of Virginia’s commitment to clean energy’

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia General Assembly officially passed legislation to allow rooftop solar leasing with a third-party in Virginia.

solar farm
Climate, Politics, US & World

House energy coalition celebrates finalization of Biden’s National Environmental Policy Act

Rebecca Barnabi

President Joe Biden’s White House Council on Environmental Quality finalized NEPA regulations that advance climate and environmental justice.

childrens tower VCU richmond
Health, Virginia

First birthday: VCU celebrates emergency, trauma, impatient care at Children’s Tower

Rebecca Barnabi
Economy, Politics, US & World

BUILDS Act would give Americans ‘the skills they need to harness’ job opportunities

Rebecca Barnabi
police car arrest lights
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg Police: Victim in 7-Eleven robbery now charged for discharging firearm

Crystal Graham
donald trump
Economy, Politics, US & World

Donald Trump says Biden is ‘anti-white’: But aren’t Republican policies anti-white?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status