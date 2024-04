The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information on a cold case dating back to Aug. 5, 2022.

The FBI is looking for the person(s) responsible for the murder of Zhykierra Zhane Guy.

Guy was shot and killed inside a vehicle in Highland Springs.

If you have information that could assist this investigation, contact FBI Richmond at (804) 261-1044 or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.