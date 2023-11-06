On anniversary of UVA shooting deaths, event to discuss gun violence, stories of healing

On the first anniversary of the tragic shooting deaths of three student athletes, the University of Virginia will hold an event focuses on individual and community recovery in the aftermath of gun violence.

On Nov. 13, 2022, D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., were shot and killed by a fellow student after returning from a class field trip to Washington, D.C.

The speakers for the Nov. 13 “Beyond Boundaries: A Campus-Community-Nation Dialogue on Healing from Gun Violence” event include Happy Perry, the mother of D’Sean Perry, who will speak on a panel about how their family has been impacted by the death of her son and stories of their healing.

The public is invited to the event which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is requested.

The event, hosted by the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, will be held at Old Cabell Hall. Bells will chime at 12:55 p.m. in memory of the three men.

The panel of speakers includes:

A’Dorian Murray-Thomas: Founder and CEO of SHE Wins, Inc., a leadership and mentoring organization for women and girls who, like her, lost a loved one to gun violence.

Founder and CEO of SHE Wins, Inc., a leadership and mentoring organization for women and girls who, like her, lost a loved one to gun violence. Kevin Parker: A former member of the House of Representatives in Washington State, an entrepreneur and a leadership instructor for members of the Armed Services, undergraduate and MBA students. He is a survivor of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and travels internationally sharing lessons learned from the tragedy.

A former member of the House of Representatives in Washington State, an entrepreneur and a leadership instructor for members of the Armed Services, undergraduate and MBA students. He is a survivor of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and travels internationally sharing lessons learned from the tragedy. Happy Perry: Mother of D’Sean Perry, one of the three UVA football players who were killed. She continues to fight against gun violence, and the Perry family has established the D’Sean Emir Perry Spirit of the Cavaliers Foundation to support community causes important to D’Sean.

Mother of D’Sean Perry, one of the three UVA football players who were killed. She continues to fight against gun violence, and the Perry family has established the D’Sean Emir Perry Spirit of the Cavaliers Foundation to support community causes important to D’Sean. Tracy Walls: A University of Georgia former student athlete who lost her eldest son, Edgar J. Utley, to gun violence.

Frank Dukes will moderate the panel. Dukes is a facilitator with UVA’s Institute for Engagement & Negotiation and founded University & Community Action for Racial Equity to address UVA’s legacy of slavery and white supremacy. He currently chairs the board of the nonprofit anti-hate group, Not In Our Town.

The panel is part of a weekend of programming by the Batten School to convene people from Central Virginia to understand the issues and encourage coordinated and collaborative efforts that generate useful strategies, practices and policies to better resolve conflict, lessen the likelihood of violence, assist with healing and recovery and enhance overall community well-being.

Related stories

Virginia AG office presents report on Nov. 13 shootings to UVA: Public release early next month

‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process

NFL honors UVA’s Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry as first picks in 2023 draft

UVA Strong: Moving NFL tribute to Chandler, Davis, Perry another step in mourning process

Mike Hollins is the reason to be excited about Virginia football in 2023

Mike Hollins back at UVA practice: ‘It is literally a miracle that I’m here today’

Mike Hollins joins teammates as full participant in first Virginia spring practice

Attorney general appoints law firm to lead external review of Nov. 13 UVA shooting

UVA awards posthumous degrees to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry

UVA murderer rapped about shooting people, had small arsenal in his dorm room

Black and male: Why Chris Jones may not have sought help for mental-health condition

Mental-health expert: ‘Possibility for recovery and healing’ after UVA Football tragedy

Patriots owner loaned team plane at no charge to shuttle UVA Football to funerals

Chris Jones wasn’t bullied by his victims: They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time

Why did Chris Jones pull the trigger? He was a top student, but troubled young man

UVA teammates remember, memorialize Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry

ACC Football Power Rankings: For this week, we’re all UVA Strong

Medical Examiner releases cause of death for three UVA Football student-athletes

Only one person needed to act: We all failed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry

UVA requests special counsel to lead independent review of Nov. 13 mass shooting

They played football: But there was so much more to Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler

Tuesday press conference on UVA Football tragedy difficult even for veteran reporters

Alleged triple-murderer Chris Jones never practiced with the Virginia Football team

Remembering Lavel Davis Jr.: #1 was at the University of Virginia because he valued loyalty

Scott German: A tragic loss of life, a day that hasn’t made any sense

Family members on UVA mass shooter Chris Jones: ‘Everybody’s got their breaking point’