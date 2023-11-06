Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home On anniversary of UVA shooting deaths, event to discuss gun violence, stories of healing
Football, Schools, Sports

On anniversary of UVA shooting deaths, event to discuss gun violence, stories of healing

Crystal Graham
Published date:
uva nov 13 graphic
(Background photo © David Matthew Lyons – stock.adobe.com/Player images courtesy UVA Athletics website)

On the first anniversary of the tragic shooting deaths of three student athletes, the University of Virginia will hold an event focuses on individual and community recovery in the aftermath of gun violence.

On Nov. 13, 2022, D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., were shot and killed by a fellow student after returning from a class field trip to Washington, D.C.

The speakers for the Nov. 13 “Beyond Boundaries: A Campus-Community-Nation Dialogue on Healing from Gun Violence” event include Happy Perry, the mother of D’Sean Perry, who will speak on a panel about how their family has been impacted by the death of her son and stories of their healing.

The public is invited to the event which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is requested.

The event, hosted by the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, will be held at Old Cabell Hall. Bells will chime at 12:55 p.m. in memory of the three men.

The panel of speakers includes:

  • A’Dorian Murray-Thomas: Founder and CEO of SHE Wins, Inc., a leadership and mentoring organization for women and girls who, like her, lost a loved one to gun violence.
  • Kevin Parker: A former member of the House of Representatives in Washington State, an entrepreneur and a leadership instructor for members of the Armed Services, undergraduate and MBA students. He is a survivor of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and travels internationally sharing lessons learned from the tragedy.
  • Happy Perry: Mother of D’Sean Perry, one of the three UVA football players who were killed. She continues to fight against gun violence, and the Perry family has established the D’Sean Emir Perry Spirit of the Cavaliers Foundation to support community causes important to D’Sean.
  • Tracy Walls: A University of Georgia former student athlete who lost her eldest son, Edgar J. Utley, to gun violence.

Frank Dukes will moderate the panel. Dukes is a facilitator with UVA’s Institute for Engagement & Negotiation and founded University & Community Action for Racial Equity to address UVA’s legacy of slavery and white supremacy. He currently chairs the board of the nonprofit anti-hate group, Not In Our Town.

The panel is part of a weekend of programming by the Batten School to convene people from Central Virginia to understand the issues and encourage coordinated and collaborative efforts that generate useful strategies, practices and policies to better resolve conflict, lessen the likelihood of violence, assist with healing and recovery and enhance overall community well-being.

Virginia AG office presents report on Nov. 13 shootings to UVA: Public release early next month

‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process

NFL honors UVA’s Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry as first picks in 2023 draft

UVA Strong: Moving NFL tribute to Chandler, Davis, Perry another step in mourning process

Mike Hollins is the reason to be excited about Virginia football in 2023

Mike Hollins back at UVA practice: ‘It is literally a miracle that I’m here today’

Mike Hollins joins teammates as full participant in first Virginia spring practice

Attorney general appoints law firm to lead external review of Nov. 13 UVA shooting

UVA awards posthumous degrees to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry

UVA murderer rapped about shooting people, had small arsenal in his dorm room

Black and male: Why Chris Jones may not have sought help for mental-health condition

Mental-health expert: ‘Possibility for recovery and healing’ after UVA Football tragedy

Patriots owner loaned team plane at no charge to shuttle UVA Football to funerals

Chris Jones wasn’t bullied by his victims: They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time

Why did Chris Jones pull the trigger? He was a top student, but troubled young man

UVA teammates remember, memorialize Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry

ACC Football Power Rankings: For this week, we’re all UVA Strong

Medical Examiner releases cause of death for three UVA Football student-athletes

Only one person needed to act: We all failed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry

UVA requests special counsel to lead independent review of Nov. 13 mass shooting

They played football: But there was so much more to Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler

Tuesday press conference on UVA Football tragedy difficult even for veteran reporters

Alleged triple-murderer Chris Jones never practiced with the Virginia Football team

Remembering Lavel Davis Jr.: #1 was at the University of Virginia because he valued loyalty

Scott German: A tragic loss of life, a day that hasn’t made any sense

Family members on UVA mass shooter Chris Jones: ‘Everybody’s got their breaking point’

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Glenn Youngkin on 2020: ‘I’ve consistently said that Joe Biden was legitimately elected’
2 Odd couple: Virginia opens 2023-2024 season against Tarleton State, and its slimy coach
3 Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?
4 Virginia outclassed, again: Just where this program is, and maybe forever will be
5 Bob Good appears to have a Republican primary challenger gearing up for 2024

Latest News

Ryan Blaney
Podcasts, Sports

Why was Ryan Blaney racing like it was a dirt track Saturday night?

Rod Mullins and Chris Graham
road closed
Govt & Politics, Local

Traffic alert: Ramp, lane closure Tuesday-Thursday overnight near I-66, I-81 junction

Rebecca Barnabi

VDOT scheduled an overnight ramp and lane closure for Nov. 7 through Nov. 9 at the I-66/I-81 junction near the Warren-Frederick County line. 

your vote matters
Govt & Politics, Tech, U.S. & World

Majority of Americans concerned about AI spreading false information in 2024 presidential election

Rebecca Barnabi

A new poll reveals that 58 percent of American adults think that AI tools will increase the spread of false information in the 2024 election.

waynesboro maga
Economy, Govt & Politics, Local

Come to Downtown Waynesboro, a MAGA haven: At least that’s what the sign says

Chris Graham
theater
Arts & Culture, Local

ShenanArts takes audiences on ‘Journey to the Past’ with tale of missing Russian princess

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Virginia

VCU scientists discover gene behind events that lead to prostate cancer growth and metastasis

Rebecca Barnabi
road construction
Cops & Courts, Local

Waynesboro: Freak construction accident involving unmanned bulldozer claims one life

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy