news medical examiner releases cause of death for three uva football student athletes
Local/Virginia

Medical Examiner releases cause of death for three UVA Football student-athletes

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football players murdered 2022
Photos courtesy UVA Athletics website

UVA Football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were killed by gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of death was released in response to a request from The Associated Press on Thursday.

A fellow UVA student, Chris Jones, faces three second-degree murder charges in the Nov. 13 shootings, which took place at the end of a field trip arranged for members of a drama class.

Jones, who marked his 23rd birthday in jail on Thursday, also faces malicious wounding charges in the shootings of a fourth UVA Football student-athlete, Mike Hollins, and a fifth person, second-year UVA student Marlee Morgan.

Morgan was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Hollins, who was in intensive care after a gunshot wound to the back, is recovering after undergoing two surgeries for his injuries.

According to investigators, Chandler, a third-year student who had transferred in the spring after two years as a football student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin, was shoot while sleeping on the charter bus as it was making its way to a parking lot at the Culbreth Theater on Grounds.

It’s still unclear publicly when Jones shot Davis, Perry and Morgan.

Hollins, who had ushered fellow students off the bus and directed them to safety as the shots rang out, was shot as he tried to return to the bus to try to help those who had not been able to exit.

Chandler and Perry died at the scene, according to police. Davis was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

