10 Virginia blasts six homers, rolls to 18-5 run-rule win over George Washington

Six Virginia hitters homered in the team’s return from a week-long exam break, powering the 10th-ranked ‘Hoos to an 18-5 run-rule win over George Washington on Wednesday.

The homer barrage pushed UVA (36-12) to a new single-season record for home runs, with 87.

The record-breaking shot came off the bat of Anthony Stephan (.298 BA/.887 OPS, 2 HR, 22 RBI) in the third inning, in which the Cavaliers broke the game open with a seven-spot that ended with UVA up 11-1.

This one was over almost before it started. Remember that Virginia had won the first matchup between the two back in March by a 26-12 final score.

In the bottom half of the first, UVA scored four times, the big blow coming on a two-run homer from Ethan Anderson (.333/.931, 5 HR, 30 RBI).

Every Cavalier in the lineup recorded a hit. Henry Godbout (.392/1.144, 5 HR, 34 RBI) led the way with a 4-for-5 effort at the plate. Griff O’Ferrall (.327/.807, 4 HR, 42 RBI) and Stephan each put together three-hit efforts.

Jay Woolfolk (2-1, 7.43 ERA, 1.95 WHIP) was credited with the win on the staff day after retiring all five batters he faced, with one strikeout.