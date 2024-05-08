Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home #10 Virginia blasts six homers, rolls to 18-5 run-rule win over George Washington
Sports

#10 Virginia blasts six homers, rolls to 18-5 run-rule win over George Washington

Chris Graham
Published date:

uva logo blue Six Virginia hitters homered in the team’s return from a week-long exam break, powering the 10th-ranked ‘Hoos to an 18-5 run-rule win over George Washington on Wednesday.

The homer barrage pushed UVA (36-12) to a new single-season record for home runs, with 87.

The record-breaking shot came off the bat of Anthony Stephan (.298 BA/.887 OPS, 2 HR, 22 RBI) in the third inning, in which the Cavaliers broke the game open with a seven-spot that ended with UVA up 11-1.

This one was over almost before it started. Remember that Virginia had won the first matchup between the two back in March by a 26-12 final score.

In the bottom half of the first, UVA scored four times, the big blow coming on a two-run homer from Ethan Anderson (.333/.931, 5 HR, 30 RBI).

Every Cavalier in the lineup recorded a hit. Henry Godbout (.392/1.144, 5 HR, 34 RBI) led the way with a 4-for-5 effort at the plate. Griff O’Ferrall (.327/.807, 4 HR, 42 RBI) and Stephan each put together three-hit efforts.

Jay Woolfolk (2-1, 7.43 ERA, 1.95 WHIP) was credited with the win on the staff day after retiring all five batters he faced, with one strikeout.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Severe weather in Virginia could cause flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, tornado
2 Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good
3 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
4 How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?
5 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status

Latest News

chris graham uva basketball
Sports

Podcast: UVA Basketball grabs impressive group from the transfer portal

Chris Graham
marjorie taylor greene
Politics, US & World

MTG’s effort to oust Mike Johnson as House Speaker fails miserably

Chris Graham

The U.S. House voted 359-43 on Wednesday to table a motion made by extremist Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from his leadership post.

housing tiny home carbon footprint green home concept
Economy, Local

Breaking it down: Virginia receives $55 million to improve affordable housing units

Crystal Graham

More than $55 million in federal funding is coming to Virginia to improve affordable housing.

child teen abuse
Politics, Virginia

Virginia sexual, domestic violence Action Alliance ‘deeply disappointed’ in AG Miyares for lawsuit

Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta County
Arts & Media, Local, Politics, Schools

Augusta County, trying to ban artwork in a closed-door discussion, still doesn’t get it

Chris Graham
Health, Local

‘Definitely powerful’: Sentara RMH Medical celebrates Blessing of the Hands of nurses

Rebecca Barnabi
bobby henderson
Local, Politics

He’s back: Bobby Henderson eyes at-large seat on Waynesboro City Council in November

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status