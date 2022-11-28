Menu
news patriots owner loaned team plane at no charge to shuttle uva football to funerals
Sports

Patriots owner loaned team plane at no charge to shuttle UVA Football to funerals

Chris Graham
Published:
New England Patriots
(© charnsitr – stock.adobe.com)

The New England Patriots plane was spotted over the weekend at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. It was sent there by Patriots owner Robert Kraft to shuttle members of the Virginia Football program to funerals for two of their slain teammates.

A Patriots spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports that Kraft loaned the team plane, which would have otherwise been idled this weekend, with the Patriots having played at Minnesota on Thursday night, to UVA at no charge.

The plane was used to carry team members to the funeral of D’Sean Perry in Miami on Saturday and the funeral of Devin Chandler in Virginia Beach on Sunday.

The family of a third football student-athlete, Lavel Davis Jr., will hold a celebration of life service on Wednesday in North Charleston, S.C.

Perry, Chandler and Davis were shot and killed in a Nov. 13 mass shooting that also injured two other UVA students, including football student-athlete Mike Hollins.

Triggerman Chris Jones, also a UVA student, faces three second-degree murder charges.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

