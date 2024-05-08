Podcast: UVA Basketball grabs impressive group from the transfer portal

Virginia coach Tony Bennett has been busy, adding four players from the transfer portal, including former Duke player and 2023 five-star TJ Power.
AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the pickups.
