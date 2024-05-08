Countries
Podcast: UVA Basketball grabs impressive group from the transfer portal

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham acc hoops Virginia coach Tony Bennett has been busy, adding four players from the transfer portal, including former Duke player and 2023 five-star TJ Power.

AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the pickups.

Stories referenced in this podcast:

Podcast

Video

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

