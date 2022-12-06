UVA awards posthumous degrees to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry

The University of Virginia has awarded posthumous degrees to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, three UVA football student-athletes who lost their lives in a mass shooting on Grounds on Nov. 13.

The printed degrees were delivered to family members at each of the student-athletes’ hometown funerals by UVA President Jim Ryan and Athletics Director Carla Williams.

Chandler, a second-year student from Huntersville, N.C., majored in American studies.

Davis, a third-year student from Ridgeville, S.C., majored in African American and African studies.

Fourth-year Perry, of Miami, double majored in studio art and in African American and African studies.

Chandler, Davis and Perry were among five UVA students who were shot at the end of a charter bus trip to Washington, D.C., to watch a play and eat dinner.

A fourth football student-athlete, Mike Hollins, suffered life-threatening injuries, but has recovered, and his family said he intends to resume his football career next year.

The fifth student, Marlee Morgan, is also recovering from her injuries.

Hollins is among seven football players who are anticipated to complete the requirements for their undergraduate degrees this month, a milestone celebrated by the football team last week.