news uva awards posthumous degrees to devin chandler lavel davis jr dsean perry
Sports

UVA awards posthumous degrees to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football players murdered 2022
Photos: UVA Athletics

The University of Virginia has awarded posthumous degrees to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, three UVA football student-athletes who lost their lives in a mass shooting on Grounds on Nov. 13.

The printed degrees were delivered to family members at each of the student-athletes’ hometown funerals by UVA President Jim Ryan and Athletics Director Carla Williams.

Chandler, a second-year student from Huntersville, N.C., majored in American studies.

Davis, a third-year student from Ridgeville, S.C., majored in African American and African studies.

Fourth-year Perry, of Miami, double majored in studio art and in African American and African studies.

Chandler, Davis and Perry were among five UVA students who were shot at the end of a charter bus trip to Washington, D.C., to watch a play and eat dinner.

A fourth football student-athlete, Mike Hollins, suffered life-threatening injuries, but has recovered, and his family said he intends to resume his football career next year.

The fifth student, Marlee Morgan, is also recovering from her injuries.

Hollins is among seven football players who are anticipated to complete the requirements for their undergraduate degrees this month, a milestone celebrated by the football team last week.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

