Heath Slater headlines Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling show in Elkton on May 18

Former WWE mid-carder Heath Slater is headlining a Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling live card in Elkton on Saturday, May 18.

Slater, a native of Pineville, W.Va., is a four-time former WWE tag-team champion and a former tag champ in Impact Wrestling, now TNA.

He is probably best-known for being one-third of the 3MB stable with Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, who both went on to runs as WWE world champs.

The event at Elkton Middle School on May 18 is a fund-raiser for the Elkton Blue Sox, a team in the Rockingham County Baseball League, which begins play for the 2024 season on Friday, May 31.

The MATW show, which starts at 6 p.m., also features matches involving Dustin Tarr, Aden Chambers, Ace Montana, Reggie Collins, Preston Quinn and MATW heavyweight champ Doug Delicious.

