news alleged triple murderer chris jones never practiced with the virginia football team
Sports

Alleged triple-murderer Chris Jones never practiced with the Virginia Football team

Chris Graham
Published:
christopher darnell jones
Christopher Darnell Jones. Photo: Henrico County Police

You’ve seen alleged triple-murderer Chris Jones described as a former Virginia Football player. Turns out he never even practiced with the team, much less suited up for or played in a game.

Former UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall revealed this nugget in an interview with ESPN.com reporter David Hale.

Jones, a 2018 graduate of Petersburg High School, where he was an honorable mention all-conference player as a senior, was a walk-on with the Virginia program that summer, but Mendenhall said Jones, a running back and linebacker in high school, was injured when he arrived on Grounds and never practiced with the team.

He wasn’t among the 105 players in preseason camp that year, Mendenhall said, and didn’t return to the program after the 2018 season.

The three football student-athletes killed in Sunday night’s mass shooting – third-year students Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., and fourth-year student Mike Hollins – were not in the Virginia Football program in 2018.

“There was no overlap, so I don’t know if there was any interaction outside of the (program),” Athletics Director Carla Williams said at a Tuesday press conference.

A reporter at the press conference asked Williams to address the report from UVA Police Chief Tim Longo on Monday that the university had initiated an investigation into an alleged hazing incident involving Jones this fall, and whether that had anything to do with the football program, to her knowledge.

“I can speak to that. I’m not aware of anything related to that. And I don’t have any details beyond that, but I’m not aware of anything related to that,” Williams said.

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

