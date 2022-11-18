Menu
news uva requests special counsel to lead independent review of nov 13 mass shooting
Local/Virginia

UVA requests special counsel to lead independent review of Nov. 13 mass shooting

Chris Graham
Published:
uva rotunda
(© Bram – stock.adobe.com)

The University of Virginia has requested the appointment of a special counsel to conduct an independent review of the shootings on Grounds the night of Nov. 13.

The University also requested that the Virginia State Police assume primary responsibility into the criminal investigation that, to date, has resulted in the arrest of Chris Jones, 22, a fifth-year UVA student who faces 10 charges in the shooting, including second-degree murder charges in the deaths of football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Two other students – football student-athlete Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan – were wounded in the shooting.

Morgan was released from UVA Hospital on Tuesday. Hollins was initially in critical condition after sustaining a life-threatening gunshot wound to the back, but his family said Wednesday that after two surgeries, he is on the road to recovery.

“The University of Virginia community remains in a state of shock and mourning after three members of our community were killed and another two were seriously wounded on Nov. 13,” UVA President Jim Ryan said. “In the wake of that tragedy, our top priority has been offering students, faculty, staff, parents, and alumni the support and resources they need as they continue to grieve and process this terrible tragedy.”

“The University’s leadership and the Board of Visitors agree that the best way forward is a rigorous external review conducted by a special counsel appointed by the Virginia Attorney General,” Ryan said.

Attorney General Jason Miyares has the authority to appoint special counsel to serve state agencies under specific circumstances. In this case, the University’s letter requests the appointment of a firm with sufficient expertise and resources to rigorously review the University’s actions before, during and after the shooting.

“After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” UVA Rector Whitt Clement said. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event. While many details of the review will involve protected student information or other confidential details, the University will provide as much information as we can through a summary report of the review’s findings and recommendations, once it is complete.”

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

