AG office presents report on Nov. 13 shootings to UVA: Public release early next month

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Friday that his office has concluded its external review of the events that led to the deaths of three UVA football student-athletes.

The review is not yet publicly available, according to a UVA spokesman.

“University leaders remain committed to learning as much as possible about the tragedy and the circumstances that led to it, and to applying those lessons to keep the community safe,” UVA spokesman Brian Coy wrote in an email to AFP.

“University leadership is currently reviewing the report to ensure factual accuracy, as well as the report’s recommendations,” Coy said. “We will also discuss the recommendations with the Board of Visitors and with those who were most directly affected by this terrible tragedy, including the families of the students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022. Following these steps, the University will share the report publicly, with a goal of doing so by early November.”

The Nov. 13 shooting took the lives of UVA football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who had been among a group of students in a theater class that had spent the day together going to and from Washington, D.C., on a field trip to see a play and eat dinner.

One of the students on the trip with them, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, and also faces charges in connection with the shootings of two other students, Marlee Morgan and Mike Hollins, another football student-athlete, both of whom survived the shooting.

UVA requested the review on Nov. 17, asking Miyares to appoint outside counsel to conduct an independent review of the University’s response to the shooting, the efforts to assess the potential threat the shooter posed, and University safety policies and procedures.

Miyares appointed national law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as special counsel to review the events that led to the tragedy. Miyares also appointed former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Zachary Terwilliger to review federal, state, and local law enforcement issues surrounding the incident.

“The deaths of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. are a tremendous tragedy and we continue to remember them, their families, and what they meant to the UVA community,” Miyares said. “My office, thanks to the work of the special counsels, has procured a thorough report of last fall’s tragic events, and I am thankful for their deliberate efforts.”

Background