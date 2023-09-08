Special grand jury issues 13 new indictments against Jones in UVA football player murders

An Albemarle County special grand jury has returned 13 new indictments against Christopher Darnell Jones, the man accused in the murders of three UVA football student-athletes on Nov. 13.

A press release from Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley spelled out the new indictments, including one indictment each for the killing of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry charges the “willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of more than one person as a part of the same act or transaction,” and one indictment each for the killing of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry charges the “willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of more than one person within a three-year period.”

According to the press release, “These alternate theories of guilt with different elements give the Commonwealth the widest latitude in presenting evidence, but ultimately the Commonwealth is seeking three convictions of aggravated murder, not six.”

The seven additional charges returned by the grand jury this week include:

One indictment charges aggravated malicious wounding of Mike Hollins.

One indictment charges aggravated malicious wounding of Marlee Morgan.

Five felony indictments charge the unlawful use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

The special grand jury was impaneled on May 3, and the issuance of these indictments is the culmination of the special grand jury’s work over the last several months.

The new charges supersede the pending charges against Jones that were certified to the Oct. 2 regular grand jury.

The case has been scheduled for a status review in Albemarle County Circuit Court on Oct. 2.