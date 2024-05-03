Countries
Home Black bears are emerging from winter dens; tips to keep you safe as they forage for food
Virginia

Black bears are emerging from winter dens; tips to keep you safe as they forage for food

Crystal Graham
Published date:
black bears
(© Mike – stock.adobe.com)

Black bears are emerging from their winter dens hungry and in search of an easy meal. Natural foods can be scarce during the early spring, so bears often look for other food sources.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is reminding homeowners to take precautions as bears become more active throughout the state.

In 2023, there were nearly 2,500 bear conflict calls recorded by the wildlife conflict helpline. The majority of those calls involved unsecured trash (40 percent) and/or birdfeeders (13 percent).

By following a few simple steps, these common complaint types can be reduced and foster coexistence between people and bears.

Keeping your garbage, compost pile, grill, birdseed and pet food secure may move along and continue foraging for natural foods.

If the cub has a visible injury, is lethargic, or has been seen in the same location for more than 24 hours, contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources wildlife conflict helpline at 1-855-571-9003.

Steps to avoid attracting black bears

  • Secure garbage: Keep in a locked shed or inside until collected or use a bear resistant container.
  • Take down birdfeeders
  • Secure pet and/or livestock feed in bear resistant containers or inside locked sheds.
  • Clean up porches/decks: Clean grills, remove any potential food sources, and remember a screened-in porch is not a “secure” storage area from a bear’s point of view.
  • Never leave food, trash, or pet/livestock feed inside your vehicle.

Female bears and cubs

In addition to adult bears being more active this time of year, it’s also the time when females with cubs begin to emerge from their winter den and start exploring the landscape.

  • Bear cubs can become separated from their mothers for short periods of time. In almost all instances, no intervention is necessary, and the cubs should be left alone.
  • When a female bear with cubs perceives a threat, whether due to barking dogs, people in the area, or otherwise, she will often “tree” her cubs. Although cubs may still be very small , they are adept climbers. The cubs will scamper high into the treetops and await guidance from their mother on when it is safe to come back down.
  • The female will often leave the area, circling back periodically to check for when she feels the area is secure.
  • If you see cubs in a tree and no female in the area, you should leave the area immediately. The female will return and call the cubs back down when she feels there is no immediate threat to her or the cubs.
  • Keeping the area free of disturbance is critical for the female to be able to return and collect her cubs.

Never attempt to handle or capture a black bear cub found on your property.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

