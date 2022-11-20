ACC Football Power Rankings: This week, we’re all UVA Strong

The tragic loss of life of three University of Virginia football players on Nov. 13 makes this week’s power rankings difficult to write about and rather irrelevant.

We remember the precious lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

“They were loved by so many people. I feel blessed to have known them,” Athletics Director Dr. Carla Williams said on Saturday.

Saturday’s memorial at John Paul Jones Arena was only scheduled for about an hour. Instead, it lasted nearly two as players and coaches shared their thoughts, memories and tributes to their fallen teammates.

The service started at about the same time as the Cavaliers were originally scheduled to host Coastal Carolina a few blocks away in Scott Stadium.

Football was played around the conference, but with tributes at every venue. About 60 miles south of Charlotteville in Lynchburg, the Liberty Flames and Virginia Tech Hokies wore all blue and all orange uniforms to honor the Cavalier school colors.

More than 9,000 poured into JPJ, many wearing orange ribbons and dousing teary eyes to remember the lives of the three fallen student-athletes.

The event was about celebrating and remembering the victims, including running back Mike Hollins, who is recovering at UVA Medical Center, and Marlee Morgan, who is recovering from home.

Football was played today around the ACC as well as the country. Today UVA’s pain and sorrow were felt far outside Charlottesville.

For now, power rankings and won-loss records don’t mean much. Today we’re all Cavaliers.

Atlantic Division

Virginia

Coastal Division