Virginia, the #4 seed in the ACC Tournament, will open pool play against #9 seed Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Cavaliers (40-14, 18-12 ACC) played their way into the four seed with a weekend sweep of Virginia Tech, capped by a 10-9 13-inning win on Saturday night.

UVA plays the #5 seed, Florida State, on Friday at 11 a.m.

Both games will be broadcast on the ACC Network.