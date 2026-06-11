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Home VDH: Beware Amish auction in Buckingham County amid measles outbreak
Virginia

VDH: Beware Amish auction in Buckingham County amid measles outbreak

Chris Graham
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measles illustration
Photo: © Dr_Microbe/stock.adobe.com

The Virginia Department of Health seems to be saying, that fundraising event scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Amish Parochial School in Buckingham County, yeah, maybe don’t go to that.

VDH issued the following “Health Advisory for Buckingham County” today:

Because measles is actively circulating in this community, VDH advises anyone who is not vaccinated against measles, is unsure of their immunity status, or is experiencing symptoms consistent with measles to skip large gatherings, crowded settings, and community events  in the outbreak area until the outbreak subsides.

This advisory includes, but is not limited to, the following upcoming event:

Amish Parochial School Consignment Auction
Friday, June 12 – Saturday, June 13, 2026
18440 E James Anderson Highway in Dillwyn

According to Amish America, “an independent publication covering Amish news, life, and communities across North America,” Buckingham County is home to an Amish community of 270 people, in the Farmville area.

Per a study from the American Association of Pediatrics, Amish populations are, generally speaking, vaccine-averse, which could mean, you’re taking your chances if you go to a big event at an Amish school in the midst of a measles outbreak if you, yourself, are also vaccine-averse.

And that’s where things stand in Buckingham County, which is currently experiencing a measles outbreak with 83 cases reported as of Tuesday – and VDH cautions that additional cases may not yet have been identified or reported to public health authorities.

From VDH

  • Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases and spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.
  • A person with measles can spread the virus from four days before until four days after a rash begins, meaning someone can spread measles before they know they are sick.
  • Symptoms of measles typically include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home, avoid public gatherings, and contact a healthcare provider before seeking care so appropriate precautions can be taken.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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