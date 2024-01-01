A look back: The top news and sports stories of 2023 from #teamAFP

From news to sports, here’s a look at what you read the most in 2023. With more than 5.7 million readers in the calendar year, and individual stories racking up as many as 71K reads, we’ve compiled a list with some of the most-read stories of 2023, in case you missed them.

Top posts included weather stories (snow, earthquakes, tornados, etc.), cops and courts news from around the state, and of course, UVA sports coverage.

Here are links to 10 of the top news and sports stories from 2023.

News

Sports