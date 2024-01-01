A look back: The top news and sports stories of 2023 from #teamAFP

Countries

From news to sports, here’s a look at what you read the most in 2023. With more than 5.7 million readers in the calendar year, and individual stories racking up as many as 71K reads, we’ve compiled a list with some of the most-read stories of 2023, in case you missed them.

Top posts included weather stories (snow, earthquakes, tornados, etc.), cops and courts news from around the state, and of course, UVA sports coverage.

Here are links to 10 of the top news and sports stories from 2023.

  1. Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions
  2. Another day, another earthquake in Virginia; this one deeper than last two
  3. Maine Coons rescued from Virginia breeding facility find homes through Cat’s Cradle
  4. Get ready: Farmers Almanac predicts Virginia could see a cold, snowy winter
  5. Virginia faces new culprit that is killing trees and there is no treatment for disease
  6. $162.6 million Powerball jackpot ticket bought in Virginia remains unclaimed
  7. New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
  8. Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
  9. Remains found at Augusta County construction site: Investigators trying to determine who it is
  10. Craigsville dog euthanized by shelter; owner was waiting for paycheck to pick up pet

  1. Shedrick, on his way to Texas, swipes at Bennett: ‘Looking forward to play in a free offense’
  2. Virginia needs to cancel its football season opener in openly racist Tennessee
  3. Virginia coach Tony Bennett likes Cavaliers defense, reveals his next career move
  4. Analysis: Why UVA, Virginia Tech are exploring options for leaving the ACC
  5. Virginia Basketball Q&A: Was playing time for Ben Vander Plas a cause of the mass exodus?
  6. Report: UVA coaching staff has concerns over fit with QB transfer Tony Muskett
  7. Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why did Kadin Shedrick ride the bench for two months?
  8. Report: Virginia basketball assistant coach reportedly leaving for another job
  9. Cory Alexander goes off-script: What was the ACC Network color commentator thinking?
  10. Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

