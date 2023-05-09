Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsreport uva coaching staff has concerns over fit with qb transfer tony muskett
Sports

Report: UVA coaching staff has concerns over fit with QB transfer Tony Muskett

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony muskett
Photo: UVA Athletics

Word out of the McCue Center is that the UVA football brain trust isn’t high on Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett, who was brought in off the transfer portal to compete for the QB1 job with last year’s backup, Jay Woolfolk.

Muskett was outplayed in the spring game by Anthony Coleandrea, a 6’0”, 182-pound first-year who was 18-of-29 for 218 yards against his teammates.

Muskett, a 6’2”, 210-pounder, put up respectable counting numbers in the spring game – 11-of-14 for 149 yards, including a 63-yard TD pass to JR Wilson.

But aside from the long TD pass to Wilson, Muskett seemed reluctant to attack the defense in the spring game on intermediate and long routes, preferring to go with checkdowns.

Which plays into the concerns about Muskett, a three-year starter at Monmouth, which competes at the FCS level, that involve his lack of foot speed and decision-making.

Coleandrea, who passed for 3,137 yards and 28 TDs as a senior at Lakewood (Fla.) high school in the fall, was the one who looked like the veteran under and behind center in the spring game.

Coleandrea, a three-star recruit, was pegged as a dual-threat QB out of high school, after rushing for 657 yards and eight TDs as a senior.

And then there’s Woolfolk, who didn’t get much run in the spring because he’s the closer for the UVA baseball team.

Woolfolk wasn’t only a dual-threat QB, but saw snaps at running back, wideout and defensive back at Benedictine College Prep in Richmond.

The 5’11”, 200-pounder has one career college start, in Virginia’s 28-3 loss to Notre Dame in 2021, in which he passed for 196 yards and threw two INTs.

In depth on Muskett

Muskett, a Northern Virginia native, didn’t rank among the top 100 recruits in the 247 rankings for the state of Virginia in the Class of 2020, and didn’t earn a star rating from any of the major recruiting services.

Rivals gave him a meager two stars as a transfer recruit.

He put up good numbers through the air at Monmouth, passing for 5,687 yards and 51 touchdowns in 23 career games.

To the question about foot speed, Muskett’s numbers on the ground don’t look as good – just 149 yards on 163 attempts, though those numbers include losses due to sacks.

A look at his Pro Football Focus profile shows that he did gain 283 yards on scrambles in 2022, averaging 8.1 yards per scramble attempt, which compares favorably to Brennan Armstrong, the long-time starter at Virginia, who gained 326 yards on scrambles last season, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt.

Armstrong, per his PFF profile, has run for 1,020 yards on designed QB runs over his career, averaging 9.9 yards per designed run.

Muskett has a career total of 28 yards on designed runs on 21 attempts.

Then to the question about decision-making, Muskett had a 47.0 NFL QB rating on the 75 snaps in 2022 in which he was deemed to be under pressure.

You can expect that he will be under pressure to the nth degree behind the makeshift O line that lost guys who played 68.1 percent of the snaps last season.

He did put up good numbers last season on deep balls – he was 18-of-41 for 621 yards and nine TDs and a 110.0 NFL passer rating on passes that traveled 20+ yards through the air.

Six of his eight INTs came on short and intermediate passes.

Where things stand

Head coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings stressed repeatedly in spring practice that they wouldn’t make a decision at QB until training camp.

It had to have been Muskett’s job to lose, given the lack of availability of Woolfolk, who projects as a second- or third-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Coleandrea’s performance in the spring game might make it a three-way battle when camp gets going in July.

I wouldn’t expect the freshman to be named QB1, but he’s going to push Muskett, who’s going to need to step up in camp to beat out a guy in Woolfolk who should be throwing 95-mph fastballs into mid to late June.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Trains move hazardous materials through the Valley: Are we prepared for a derailment?
2 Warren County sheriff’s deputies indicted for traffic stop that led to motorist’s death
3 Group: ‘Corporate America must step forward and play their part’ to stem gun violence
4 Tony Bennett, UVA hoops staff, competing well in new AAU-style recruiting environment
5 Virginia basketball recruiting: ‘Hoos offer four-star 2024 guard Christian Bliss

Latest News

guns
U.S./World

Violence in Sudan ‘has been far reaching across all sectors of society’

Rebecca Barnabi
fraud
Virginia

Authorities believe there may be more victims of Virginia Beach fraudster: Are you one of them?

Crystal Graham

A Virginia Beach fraudster deceived victims by taking out loans without their consent, using coercive means such as threats and physical and sexual assault, to obtain personal identifying information.

Pride LOVEworks
Culture

Local tourism programs receive marketing funds to drive visitation; no recipients in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham

A number of organizations in the region received funding to help with marketing events and expanding their reach in Virginia and beyond.

heather cole author historian presidents
Culture

Staunton author writes guide to summer travel visiting president’s homes in Virginia

Crystal Graham
U.S./World

Legislation reintroduced to support Community Development Financial Institutions

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Sports

Tony Bennett has three assistant coaching positions to fill: Some insight into the process

Chris Graham
school lunch
Local

Nelson County’s Rockfish River Elementary recognized as ‘School Lunch Hero’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy