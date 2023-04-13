Report: Virginia basketball assistant coach reportedly leaving for another job

Building on reporting from Jerry Ratcliffe, I’m also hearing that there is talk around the Virginia basketball program that assistant coach Kyle Getter has told players that he is leaving to take another job.

Ratcliffe reported on Thursday that Getter, who has been with the Virginia program for the past five years, the past two as a full-time assistant coach, is taking a job with a Power 5 program.

What I’m hearing is that, specifically, the job is with an ACC school.

Getter came to Virginia from Liberty, where he worked under another long-time UVA assistant, Ritchie McKay, who has led the Flames to seven straight 20+-win seasons since returning there as head coach in 2015.

Prior to that, Getter was an assistant at Radford and VCU, with time in the Mike Jones and Shaka Smart coaching systems.

Before bumping up to a full-time assistant job, Getter had spent his first three years at Virginia as Tony Bennett’s director of recruiting/player development.

Four of Virginia’s last five recruiting classes have ranked in the Top 30 nationally, with 11 four-stars among the 15 signees.