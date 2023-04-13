Countries
Virginia

$162.6 million Powerball jackpot ticket bought in Virginia remains unclaimed

Crystal Graham
Published date:

powerball virginia lotteryA single ticket matched all six numbers to win a Powerball jackpot estimated at $162.6 million on March 4. Now, more than a month later, that prize remains unclaimed.

The winner has not yet come forward. Virginia Lottery officials have not been contacted by the winner or the winner’s representatives.

The ticket was bought at Gill Brothers located at 4442 Cleburne Blvd. in Dublin in Pulaski County.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

It’s the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game and the second time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Virginia.

The winning numbers were 10-16-18-40-66 with a Powerball number of 16.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery. That retailer bonus is not contingent on the jackpot prize being claimed.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

