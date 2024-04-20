Countries
Home Virginia DMV: 35 pedestrians killed, 442 injured on Virginia roads in 2024
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia DMV: 35 pedestrians killed, 442 injured on Virginia roads in 2024

Crystal Graham
Published date:
pedestrians in crosswalk
(© ambrozinio – stock.adobe.com)

So far this year, 35 pedestrians have been killed on roadways in Virginia, and 442 pedestrians were injured.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is asking drivers to slow down and look up – two small steps that could have a big impact on the safety of walkers.

“We cannot ignore these numbers,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “But more importantly, we have to start thinking of the numbers we share as what they really are – human lives. Every single one of the 477 pedestrians injured or killed so far this year in Virginia are someone’s child, parent, spouse, best friend and whole world.

“We need to value and protect each other on the roadways. That means slowing down and keeping our eyes on the road. Every second counts when it comes to keeping our friends and family safe inside and outside of our cars.”

In Augusta County, there have been three pedestrian fatalities in 2024. Staunton and Waynesboro have each had one accident involving a pedestrian who was injured.

DMV tip: Slow down, look up

Slow down

  • Speed plays a major factor in a pedestrian’s chances of surviving a crash.
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that a pedestrian who is hit by a vehicles traveling 32 mph has a 25 percent risk of death. By just adding 10 mph, the risk doubles. If the vehicle is moving 50 mph, the risk of death jumps to 75 percent.

Look up

  • Serious dangers are hidden in even seconds your eyes are off the road: texting, sorting a playlist or adjusting navigation, according to the DMV.
  • You could easily miss a pedestrian stepping out to cross the road, and those seconds could be the difference between life and death.
  • Driving, the DMV says, requires all of your attention and awareness of your surroundings. This is particularly important in neighborhoods, shopping centers and other locations where more pedestrians are sharing the roadway. Keep your eyes on the road to keep pedestrians safe.

