Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 250 in Augusta County Thursday night

A 58-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a five-lane highway Thursday night in Fishersville.

Sean P. Burns, 58, of Fishersville died at the hospital shortly after the 8:09 p.m. accident on Route 250.

The accident occurred in Augusta County near Long Meadow Road. It was raining at the time, according to Virginia State Police.

Burns was not wearing reflective clothing.

The 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 was heading westbound on Jefferson Highway and was unable to avoid striking Burns.

According to the VSP, the driver of the Dodge Ram remained on scene and is not being charged.

The crash remains under investigation.