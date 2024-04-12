Countries
Home Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 250 in Augusta County Thursday night
Local, Public Safety

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 250 in Augusta County Thursday night

Crystal Graham
Published date:
car accident investigation police rescue
(© Wild Awake – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

A 58-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a five-lane highway Thursday night in Fishersville.

Sean P. Burns, 58, of Fishersville died at the hospital shortly after the 8:09 p.m. accident on Route 250.

The accident occurred in Augusta County near Long Meadow Road. It was raining at the time, according to Virginia State Police.

Burns was not wearing reflective clothing.

The 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 was heading westbound on Jefferson Highway and was unable to avoid striking Burns.

According to the VSP, the driver of the Dodge Ram remained on scene and is not being charged.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

