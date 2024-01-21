Countries
Pedestrian struck, killed on Interstate 81 in Augusta County Sunday morning

Chris Graham
interstate 81
(© Eli Wilson/Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a man struck and killed while walking on Interstate 81 in Augusta County early Sunday morning.

At 3:54 a.m., State Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-81 at the 210 mile marker. A middle-aged white male was walking along the southbound lanes of I-81 when he was struck by a vehicle. The man died at the scene.

The male pedestrian had no identification on him. He is a middle-aged, white male with a tattoo on his right leg. He was carrying a backpack and dressed in black with a hoodie that said “Missouri” on it. He was also wearing white Nike sneakers.

His body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Anyone with information about the pedestrian or who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7778 or email us at [email protected].

VSP and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the suspect vehicle in Fishersville. The 26-year-old male driver, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of hit-and-run and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

