Home Augusta County: Virginia State Police ID pedestrian killed Friday on I-81 ramp
Augusta County: Virginia State Police ID pedestrian killed Friday on I-81 ramp

Crystal Graham
interstate 81
A pedestrian struck and killed Friday night in Augusta County has been identified.

Tony L. Epperson, 27, of West Augusta, died on the scene, around midnight on Friday.

Virginia State Police report a trooper was called out to investigate the crash where Epperson had been struck while walking in the roadway along U.S. 11 north at the Interstate 81 northbound entrance ramp near Greenville.

VSP reports a vehicle attempting to merge on the I-81 ramp could not avoid the pedestrian who was wearing all black and had his back to traffic.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene.

No charges will be filed, according to VSP.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

