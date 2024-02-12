Augusta County: Virginia State Police ID pedestrian killed Friday on I-81 ramp

A pedestrian struck and killed Friday night in Augusta County has been identified.

Tony L. Epperson, 27, of West Augusta, died on the scene, around midnight on Friday.

Virginia State Police report a trooper was called out to investigate the crash where Epperson had been struck while walking in the roadway along U.S. 11 north at the Interstate 81 northbound entrance ramp near Greenville.

VSP reports a vehicle attempting to merge on the I-81 ramp could not avoid the pedestrian who was wearing all black and had his back to traffic.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene.

No charges will be filed, according to VSP.