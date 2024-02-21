Countries
Charlottesville man, pedestrian, dead after accident Tuesday on U.S. 29
Local, Police

Charlottesville man, pedestrian, dead after accident Tuesday on U.S. 29

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ambulance
(© Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com)

A 59-year-old man is dead after a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian on U.S. Route 29 in Albemarle County.

Charles Russell Gray, of Charlottesville, the pedestrian, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he later died.

According to police, the accident occurred at 7:12 p.m. on Seminole Trail in the area of India Road.

The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the ACPD at (434) 296-5807 or email [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

