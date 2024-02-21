Charlottesville man, pedestrian, dead after accident Tuesday on U.S. 29

A 59-year-old man is dead after a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian on U.S. Route 29 in Albemarle County.

Charles Russell Gray, of Charlottesville, the pedestrian, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he later died.

According to police, the accident occurred at 7:12 p.m. on Seminole Trail in the area of India Road.

The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the ACPD at (434) 296-5807 or email [email protected].