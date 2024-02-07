Norfolk Police identify pedestrian killed in accident on East Virginia Beach Boulevard

Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate a crash that left a 44-year-old man dead.

Around 3:55 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the 3200 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they came in contact with a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man, later identified as Anthony L. Lambert, 44, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead on-scene.

The driver involved in the crash remained on the scene.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.