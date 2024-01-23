Countries
Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81
Cops & Courts, Local

Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81

Crystal Graham
Published date:
handcuffs police arrest
(© zef art – stock.adobe.com)

A 25-year-old Waynesboro man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and hit and run following a crash that left a man dead on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

According to Virginia State Police, Austin W. Eavey, 25, struck a pedestrian on I-81 near mile marker 210 at 3:54 a.m. Sunday morning.

The pedestrian has not been identified but is described as a middle-aged white male with a tattoo on his right leg. He was carrying a backpack and dressed in black with a “Missouri” hoodie. He was wearing white Nike sneakers. He died on the scene.

The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and identification.

The suspect vehicle was located in Fishersville following the incident. Eavey was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information on the pedestrian or that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact VSP at (540) 444-7778 or email [email protected]

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

