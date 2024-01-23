Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81

A 25-year-old Waynesboro man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and hit and run following a crash that left a man dead on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

According to Virginia State Police, Austin W. Eavey, 25, struck a pedestrian on I-81 near mile marker 210 at 3:54 a.m. Sunday morning.

The pedestrian has not been identified but is described as a middle-aged white male with a tattoo on his right leg. He was carrying a backpack and dressed in black with a “Missouri” hoodie. He was wearing white Nike sneakers. He died on the scene.

The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and identification.

The suspect vehicle was located in Fishersville following the incident. Eavey was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information on the pedestrian or that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact VSP at (540) 444-7778 or email [email protected]