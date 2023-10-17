Countries
Verizon hiring 1,800 techs for broadband expansion in Virginia, across East Coast
Economy, Technology, Virginia

Verizon hiring 1,800 techs for broadband expansion in Virginia, across East Coast

Crystal Graham
Published date:
broadband internet
(© Proxima Studio – stock.adobe.com)

To support its broadband expansion, Verizon is in the process of hiring 1,800 additional technicians in Virginia and across the East Coast. All 1,800 roles are expected to be filled by July 2026.

The roles will primarily focus on building, maintaining and installing Fios home internet.

Hiring is going on in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

Many of the positions will be based in areas where Verizon has committed to expanding internet service in rural and underserved communities with funding provided in part by the American Rescue Plan.

“Fios continually receives high praise from customers and our technicians are a big part of it,” said Yoli Stancil, SVP wireline network field operations.

The roles will be represented by the Communications Workers of America or International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

“Verizon is excited to bring well paying, middle class, jobs to communities throughout the East Coast,” said Tony Lewis, VP state and government affairs for Verizon. “These jobs help empower individuals and their community and are made possible by local and state governments partnering with Verizon to expand high-speed broadband access to their residents.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

