CAPSAW launching community survey to learn more about local access to broadband

The Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro, wants to know more about community access to broadband internet.

CAPSAW is launching a survey covering cities of Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg as well as the Counties of Augusta, Highland and Rockingham to try to get a sense of the challenges people are facing trying to access broadband internet and digital devices.

“This is the beginning of an effort to collect data and feedback directly from community members about their experiences accessing the internet through digital devices like smartphones, tablets, computers, and more,” said CAPSAW Director Anna Leavitt.

The feedback collected through survey tools, conversations with community members and service providers will be used to help develop the statewide Commonwealth Digital Opportunity plan in partnership with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

CAPSAW was awarded Digital Equity Act funds from DHCD earlier this year to assist in identifying barriers to broadband and digital device access for populations identified by the Digital Equity Act. Infrastructure improvements are already underway. This project will address issues including affordability, access to devices, technology skills, and online privacy concerns.

The survey will be online through the summer here.