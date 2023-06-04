Countries
newscapsaw launching community survey to learn more about local access to broadband
CAPSAW launching community survey to learn more about local access to broadband

Chris Graham
broadband internet
(© Proxima Studio – stock.adobe.com)

The Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro, wants to know more about community access to broadband internet.

CAPSAW is launching a survey covering cities of Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg as well as the Counties of Augusta, Highland and Rockingham to try to get a sense of the challenges people are facing trying to access broadband internet and digital devices.

“This is the beginning of an effort to collect data and feedback directly from community members about their experiences accessing the internet through digital devices like smartphones, tablets, computers, and more,” said CAPSAW Director Anna Leavitt.

The feedback collected through survey tools, conversations with community members and service providers will be used to help develop the statewide Commonwealth Digital Opportunity plan in partnership with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

CAPSAW was awarded Digital Equity Act funds from DHCD earlier this year to assist in identifying barriers to broadband and digital device access for populations identified by the Digital Equity Act. Infrastructure improvements are already underway. This project will address issues including affordability, access to devices, technology skills, and online privacy concerns.

The survey will be online through the summer here.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

