Virginia Beach, Verizon beef up security in 14 locations along the Boardwalk

The City of Virginia Beach and Verizon are teaming up to make the boardwalk safer for rollerbladers, sunbathers and music lovers.

Verizon will place 14 pole-mounted small cell sites along the boardwalk, providing 4G and 5G Ultra Wideband cell service, while the city police department will populate those same poles, already connected with power and fiber, with cameras and public address horns to enhance public safety efforts.

“This is a fantastic realization of what can happen when we look holistically at the needs of a community and work together to meet those needs,” said James Hoffman with Verizon. “We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration to bring communication and safety services to an area enjoyed by so many.”

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby M. Dyer said the city is pleased with the collaboration.

“Improved communication on the Boardwalk coupled with the enhancements to public safety will allow our residents and visitors to feel safe and stay connected while enjoying all we have to offer in this beautiful area,” Dyer said.

That will be especially important as the city welcomes back the popular “Something in the Water” music festival this spring. Virginia Beach is expecting approximately 40,000 visitors around the Oceanfront stage over a three-day event this spring.

“The city is ready and eager to welcome the music festival back, and the collaboration with Verizon will help provide the cameras and other safety equipment needed to ensure everyone has a safe and fun time together at this and other events,” said Dyer.

All cellular and public safety services are scheduled to be fully deployed and operational along the Boardwalk this year.

“By using this spectrum on the small cell design we and the city collaborated on, we will be able to offer massive capacity and an exceptionally good experience for residents who enjoy relaxed coastal living year-round and for the millions who flock to the Boardwalk for summer sun and events throughout the busy season,” said Julie Slattery, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon.