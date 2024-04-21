Countries
Grammy Award-winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela to perform at The Paramount Theater

The Grammy Award-winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will perform live on April 26 at 8 p.m. at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

Rodrigo y Gabriela grew up on an eclectic mix of classic rock, heavy metal and flamenco, a rare alchemy of influences that still informs their work today.

Not long after the dissolution of their first band, the two musicians set off with their acoustic guitars and ended up in Ireland, where they soon ran out of money and began busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street — a turn of events that led to their crossing paths with Irish singer/songwriter Damien Rice, who then asked them to open for him at an early headline show.

As they developed their distinct breed of guitar music, Rodrigo y Gabriela quickly gained recognition for their extraordinary live shows and made their full-length debut with 2002’s “re-Foc.”

Albums over the years:

  • “Area 52” (a 2012 effort made with a Cuban orchestra)
  • “9 Dead Alive: (a 2014 release that spotlighted their more rock-leaning sensibilities)
  • 2020 Grammy-winning best contemporary instrumental album, “Mettavolution”

Among their many successes:

  • performing at The White House for the President and First Lady of Mexico at a 2010 event hosted by Barack Obama
  • headlining the Jazz World stage at Glastonbury
  • selling out major venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, London’s Royal Albert Hall, Radio City Music Hall and the Sydney Opera House
  • performing to massive crowds in cities including Tokyo and Paris.

Tickets range from $39.75 to $74.75 per person.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during box office hours by calling (434) 979-1333.

