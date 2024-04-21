Countries
Festival showcasing new theatrical works comes to Charlottesville May 17 to June 2
Arts & Media, Local

Festival showcasing new theatrical works comes to Charlottesville May 17 to June 2

Crystal Graham
Published date:
movie filming
(© Georgii – stock.adobe.com)

Live Arts Theater is gearing up for a second round of WATERWORKS, a three-week festival of new theatrical works from local and global playwrights.

WATERWORKS runs May 17 through June 2 at Live Arts Theater in Charlottesville.

Live Arts hosts two special events during WATERWORKS: an opening night reception on May 17, and a wrap party on closing night, June 2, in celebration of all volunteers from the 2023-24 season.

WATERWORKS celebrates new theatrical works in development presented across multiple venues in a repertory-style kaleidoscope of one-acts and full-length performances, readings and events designed to stoke conversation and curiosity.

Live Arts received more than 600 submissions with more than half of the submissions in the debut and emerging categories.

“Our reader teams volunteered hundreds of hours to the tremendous range for scripts—from the absurd to the melancholic, contemplative to riotous,” said Adrienne Oliver, Live Arts director of new works. “It was a wonderful year for new work, and enthusiasm for the selected scripts is high.

“This year’s program represents the array of concerns, styles and theatricality in submissions and features artists both local and from across the states. New works present opportunities to build new relationships, consider multiple perspectives and take dramatic risks. We’re thrilled to hold space for such dynamic potential.”

Tickets are $10-$15 for readings and performances and are available at livearts.org/tix, by phone at (434) 977-4177 x123, or at the door.

WATERWORKS is presented by The Madwoman Project and sponsored by Open Hands in memory of Live Arts Co-Founder Michael Parent.

Live Arts Theater is located at 123 E. Water St. in Charlottesville.

For a complete schedule, visit livearts.org/shows/waterworks

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

