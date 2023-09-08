Virginia awarded more than $16M in federal funds to deploy broadband

The Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program provides funding to expand and extend middle mile infrastructure and reduce the cost of connecting unserved or underserved areas.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act created the program.

Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia announced Wednesday that more than $16 million of federal funding from the program will fund broadband expansion in the Commonwealth.

“Access to high-quality, high-speed internet is crucial in the 21st century,” the senators said. “We are proud to have played a key role in creating and passing legislation that continues to deliver substantial funding to Virginia in order to achieve universal broadband coverage across the Commonwealth.”

The $16,395,565 was awarded to the Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Corp. (MBC) to deploy broadband and expand access of high-speed internet throughout Virginia.

The funding will construct approximately 130 miles of new fiber to build eight open-access middle mile fiber segments, the physical high-capacity fiber optic cables needed to connect internet service providers to larger data centers and local networks, which will support service for residential and business customers and provide critical broadband connectivity to 32 industrial and business park sites in 12 Virginia localities across Central and Southside Virginia.

“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to be a part of this transformative project, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our electric cooperatives, ISPs, and other telecom providers,” President & CEO of MBC Tad Deriso said. “The substantial infrastructure investment in middle mile fiber by the NTIA and GO Virginia represents a remarkable triumph for rural Virginia, as it paves the way for significant strides in bridging the digital divide and attracting more economic development investments to the region. MBC has a proven track record of executing fiber infrastructure projects on time and within budget, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with our funding partners, our telecom provider customers, and the communities involved to make this project a resounding success.”

Details on the middle mile fiber segments are: