‘Expanding broadband means new opportunities’ for Virginian businesses and residents

President Joe Biden announced $42.5 billion in Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program funding on Monday made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

BEAD funding will close the digital divide across the United States by 2030, and the Commonwealth is set to receive $1.48 billion.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents Virginia’s District 10, hosted U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves in Hillsboro to discuss the new federal funding coming to Virginia to expand access to high-speed internet. A roundtable included local residents, business owners and other stakeholders.

“Expanding broadband means kids don’t have to sit in a McDonald’s parking lot to connect to WiFi just so they can do their homework. Expanding broadband means new opportunities for small business owners like the ones here today to grow and innovate their business. Expanding broadband means not leaving our rural communities behind,” Wexton said. “That’s changing thanks to investments like the one announced by President Biden earlier this week — made possible by our once-in-a-generation Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

A variety of participants shared about their challenges with accessing and affording broadband in their homes, businesses and classrooms, and discussed ongoing broadband expansion initiatives in Virginia. One initiative is a project through All Points Broadband, made possible in part by federal funding in the American Rescue Plan, to connect thousands of rural homes and businesses across the region.