Comcast launching Digital Navigator program to bridge broadband divide in Richmond

Comcast is partnering with The Purple Zone – a Richmond non-profit dedicated to connecting residents with resources – to launch a Digital Navigator program.

The program will train Digital Navigators affiliated with community organizations in six historically under-resourced Richmond communities – Creighton Court, Hillside Court, Fairfield Court, Gilpin Court, Mosby Court and Whitcomb Court – to help people access the Internet, use devices and acquire digital skills.

“We have a shared mission with Comcast to connect community members in need with programs that can advance economic opportunity and close the digital divide,” said James Davis, founder of The Purple Zone. “This partnership will have a major impact in connecting the unconnected in Richmond, and we thank Comcast for its continued investments in our communities.”

The Digital Navigators will help drive awareness and adoption of the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month ($75 per month on Tribal lands) toward their Internet and/or mobile service.

Thanks to ACP, eligible Comcast customers can get home Internet through Comcast’s Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus at no cost once the federal credit is applied.

Internet Essentials customers can also add a line of unlimited 5G cellular data ($45) through Xfinity Mobile for as little as $24.95/month after the ACP benefit is applied.

“The federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program is a game-changing opportunity to connect people to the Internet, including many for the first time,” said Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast’s Beltway Region. “One of the biggest challenges is overcoming low awareness of the program and ensuring people have the digital skills to sign up. That’s why partnering with trusted community voices like The Purple Zone is so critical to getting people online so they can participate in today’s digital economy.”