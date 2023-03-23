Verizon to expand high-speed broadband to rural households in Bedford County

To bring high speed internet to rural communities in Bedford County, Verizon will expand its all-fiber, high-speed broadband services to approximately 349 addresses in the Big Island and Wheats Valley areas.

In January, the Board of Supervisors gave its approval for the County Administrator to execute a contract with Verizon for this expansion.

The 12 month-project will bring broadband to these addresses by spring 2024.

Located in one of Bedford County’s broadband coverage gaps, these locations were not connected during a 2019 Virginia Telecommunication Initiative project and are not identified for any other publicly funded broadband project.

“Verizon is focused on delivering broadband service, and the economic benefits associated with it, for our customers and employees in Central Virginia,” said Kwame Trotman, Vice President of Wireline Network Operations-Mid-Atlantic South Region for Verizon. “We are pleased to work with Bedford County to achieve our common goal of increasing broadband access for unserved and underserved areas in the State. This project will significantly help to close the digital divide in that region.”

To bring broadband to residents quicker, county officials made a proactive choice to finance the project directly with American Rescue Plan funds versus applying for another VATI grant for these locations.

“The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has a continued commitment to working with multiple partners to bring broadband to all areas of Bedford County,” said Edgar Tuck, Chair of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors. “We are very appreciative of Verizon’s commitment to delivering quality service to our residents in this area.”