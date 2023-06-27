Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsverizon to run 120 miles of fiber to rural counties in virginia
Virginia

Verizon to run 120 miles of fiber to rural counties in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
internet search bar Google
(© mrmohock – stock.adobe.com)

Caroline and Greensville counties will soon have access to fiber internet service thanks funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The $15 million expansion by Verizon is part of the rural broadband project built in partnership with the state, the counties and the Federal Communications Commission.

The expansion includes $6.1 million in funding from ARPA.

In total, more than 120 miles of fiber will be deployed in connection with the build representing nearly 3,000 households and businesses.

It is one of the biggest network upgrades in Verizon’s history.

“Verizon is focused on delivering high-speed internet service and the major economic benefits that it can provide, especially in unserved and underserved areas,” said Kwame Trotman, vice president of Wireline Network Operations-Mid-Atlantic South Region for Verizon.

According to the Greensville County Administrator, the county will thrive with access to reliable internet service.

“We are delighted to be awarded this grant which will improve and enhance Greensville County’s infrastructure towards building a true 21st century gigabit-class network,” said Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge, Greensville County Administrator. “Greensville County has historically faced challenges due to slow, sporadic and limited broadband services. Having reliable broadband services throughout Greensville County will enable our citizens to engage in distance learning, access remote healthcare, telework, receive necessary services and so much more in a healthy and safe environment.”

Verizon participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program to help low-income households afford internet service.

Related story

Virginia gets $219.8 million from feds to expand rural broadband access

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Kaine, Warner secure $14.3M for Harrisonburg to make city safer for cyclists, pedestrians, drivers
2 Harrisonburg: Independence Day fireworks show set for Saturday, July 1
3 Richmond Flying Squirrels alums fueling San Francisco Giants playoff push
4 Harrisonburg Half Marathon receives certification from industry governing body
5 Kline’s to celebrate 80 years of ice cream with community party in Waynesboro

Latest News

vote
U.S./World

‘A major victory for voting rights in our nation’: Supreme Court rules in favor of N.C. voters

Rebecca Barnabi
student loan relief
U.S./World

Maryland, Georgia, Delaware and Virginia have highest student loan debt in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Student loan borrowers in Virginia have the fourth highest student loan debt in the United States, after Maryland, Georgia and Delaware.

joanna hardin uva softball
Sports

UVA formally announces three-year extension for softball coach Joanna Hardin

Chris Graham

The University of Virginia announced Tuesday that it has agreed to a three-year contract extension with softball coach Joanna Hardin, who has led the program to two winning seasons in her seven years as head coach.

Culture

Actor who portrayed Isidor Straus in ‘Titanic’ died in Los Angeles

Rebecca Barnabi
donald trump
U.S./World

‘This is still a secret’: Trump trying to spin smoking gun audio as exoneration

Chris Graham
affordable housing crisis market
Virginia

Amid affordable housing crisis, Alexandria complex raising rates, threatening evictions

Crystal Graham
Olivia Weinschel
Virginia

Norfolk Police lead search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Monday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy