Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘The community is behind them’: First responders to celebrate one year of VCU’s Children’s Tower
Health, Virginia

‘The community is behind them’: First responders to celebrate one year of VCU’s Children’s Tower

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
child vaccine
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Tomorrow marks the first birthday of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s  Children’s Tower, home to pediatric inpatient, emergency and Level I trauma care.

First responders from throughout the region will join the celebration that evening by shining their vehicle lights and waving to patients from the streets below.

CHoR and VCU Police organized a similar celebration, called goodnight lights, on the tower’s opening day to help patients settle in for their first night in their new hospital rooms.

“The original goodnight lights celebration one year ago capped off a successful day of moving patients, team members and all operations into our new, completely kid-focused Children’s Tower,” Jeniece Roane, vice president of operations for CHoR, said. “The feedback from families was overwhelmingly positive so we thought what better way to commemorate the tower’s first birthday than with another celebratory goodnight lights event.”

VCU Police Chief John Venuti was thankful to see agencies attend last year to welcome patients, families and staff and looks forward to this year’s event.

“Not only are we lucky to have a Level I trauma center for children here at VCU, but we’re very grateful that our public safety partners are making the time to show support for patients, families and staff,” Venuti said. “We hope that seeing this support reminds everyone at CHoR that the community is behind them.”

Families will be given flashlights to shine out of their hospital room windows from 8:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Emergency vehicles will line up on Marshall, Clay, Leigh, 10th and 11th streets.

CHoR is celebrating its first year in the new Children’s Tower facility, but the organization has a more than 100-year history of caring for kids. The Children’s Tower allowed CHoR teams to care for more kids in its first year than ever before, with 24/7 access to any pediatric specialist they may need.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 What The Fluff: Former shelter director shifts focus from rescuing pets to grooming them
2 ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app
3 The Gaza campus protests are a TikTok moment for influencer wannabes
4 Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?
5 What’s Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor like in the dugout? Exactly like you’d think

Latest News

court law
Public Safety, Virginia

Hampton man given two life sentences for sexual abuse confirmed innocent after victim recants

Rebecca Barnabi
car accident investigation police rescue
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Two juveniles in custody after crashing stolen car on U.S. 29

Crystal Graham

Two juveniles are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle Monday morning at 8:20 a.m. in Albemarle County.

lgbtq+ court
Health, US & World

Fourth Circuit ruling upholds Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has ruled that denial of coverage for gender-affirming care violates the 14th Amendment.

carla williams
Sports

What is Carla Williams doing to fix UVA football? It’s time for accountability

Chris Graham
staunton
Arts & Media, Local

Staunton Jams returns with more than 45 performers, American Shakespeare Center partnership

Rebecca Barnabi
fingerprinting a criminal
Public Safety, Virginia

Lynchburg Police searching for suspect wanted in Main Street homicide

Crystal Graham
Arts & Media, Local

American Shakespeare Center, Valley Libraries revive Theater Pass Partnership for patrons

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status