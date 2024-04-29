‘The community is behind them’: First responders to celebrate one year of VCU’s Children’s Tower

Tomorrow marks the first birthday of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Children’s Tower, home to pediatric inpatient, emergency and Level I trauma care.

First responders from throughout the region will join the celebration that evening by shining their vehicle lights and waving to patients from the streets below.

CHoR and VCU Police organized a similar celebration, called goodnight lights, on the tower’s opening day to help patients settle in for their first night in their new hospital rooms.

“The original goodnight lights celebration one year ago capped off a successful day of moving patients, team members and all operations into our new, completely kid-focused Children’s Tower,” Jeniece Roane, vice president of operations for CHoR, said. “The feedback from families was overwhelmingly positive so we thought what better way to commemorate the tower’s first birthday than with another celebratory goodnight lights event.”

VCU Police Chief John Venuti was thankful to see agencies attend last year to welcome patients, families and staff and looks forward to this year’s event.

“Not only are we lucky to have a Level I trauma center for children here at VCU, but we’re very grateful that our public safety partners are making the time to show support for patients, families and staff,” Venuti said. “We hope that seeing this support reminds everyone at CHoR that the community is behind them.”

Families will be given flashlights to shine out of their hospital room windows from 8:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Emergency vehicles will line up on Marshall, Clay, Leigh, 10th and 11th streets.

CHoR is celebrating its first year in the new Children’s Tower facility, but the organization has a more than 100-year history of caring for kids. The Children’s Tower allowed CHoR teams to care for more kids in its first year than ever before, with 24/7 access to any pediatric specialist they may need.