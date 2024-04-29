Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin names Dale Farino to lead state ABC Authority
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin names Dale Farino to lead state ABC Authority

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ABC store shelves
(© Generated with AI – Fantastic – stock.adobe.com)

There’s a new Chief Executive Officer for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority starting today: Dale Farino. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the appointment on April 23.

“Dale Farino’s exceptional background in both national and international beverage distribution positions him perfectly to lead the Virginia ABC,” said Youngkin. “His strategic insights and operational expertise are vital as we continue to enhance our services, increase revenues and enforce the regulations that keep Virginians safe.”

The former CEO, Travis G. Hill, stepped down from the position last year after nine years in the role.

Farino’s career includes jobs at Breakthru Beverage Virginia, Tidewater Wholesalers and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. He also served as president of the Wine Wholesalers Association.

Farino’s seat as vice chair of the ABC Board of Directors will be filled by L. Mark Stepanian, former owner and CEO of Loveland Distributing Company, Inc. and former chair of the Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association.

“I am honored by the trust placed in me by Governor Youngkin and excited to lead an agency that plays such a vital role in the Commonwealth,” said Farino. “I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to advance ABC’s mission and to serve the citizens of Virginia.”

Related stories

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority CEO steps down
Published date: September 28, 2023 | 1:05 pm

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 What The Fluff: Former shelter director shifts focus from rescuing pets to grooming them
2 ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app
3 The Gaza campus protests are a TikTok moment for influencer wannabes
4 Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?
5 What’s Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor like in the dugout? Exactly like you’d think

Latest News

court law
Public Safety, Virginia

Hampton man given two life sentences for sexual abuse confirmed innocent after victim recants

Rebecca Barnabi
car accident investigation police rescue
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Two juveniles in custody after crashing stolen car on U.S. 29

Crystal Graham

Two juveniles are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle Monday morning at 8:20 a.m. in Albemarle County.

lgbtq+ court
Health, US & World

Fourth Circuit ruling upholds Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has ruled that denial of coverage for gender-affirming care violates the 14th Amendment.

carla williams
Sports

What is Carla Williams doing to fix UVA football? It’s time for accountability

Chris Graham
staunton
Arts & Media, Local

Staunton Jams returns with more than 45 performers, American Shakespeare Center partnership

Rebecca Barnabi
fingerprinting a criminal
Public Safety, Virginia

Lynchburg Police searching for suspect wanted in Main Street homicide

Crystal Graham
Arts & Media, Local

American Shakespeare Center, Valley Libraries revive Theater Pass Partnership for patrons

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status