Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin names Dale Farino to lead state ABC Authority

There’s a new Chief Executive Officer for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority starting today: Dale Farino. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the appointment on April 23.

“Dale Farino’s exceptional background in both national and international beverage distribution positions him perfectly to lead the Virginia ABC,” said Youngkin. “His strategic insights and operational expertise are vital as we continue to enhance our services, increase revenues and enforce the regulations that keep Virginians safe.”

The former CEO, Travis G. Hill, stepped down from the position last year after nine years in the role.

Farino’s career includes jobs at Breakthru Beverage Virginia, Tidewater Wholesalers and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. He also served as president of the Wine Wholesalers Association.

Farino’s seat as vice chair of the ABC Board of Directors will be filled by L. Mark Stepanian, former owner and CEO of Loveland Distributing Company, Inc. and former chair of the Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association.

“I am honored by the trust placed in me by Governor Youngkin and excited to lead an agency that plays such a vital role in the Commonwealth,” said Farino. “I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to advance ABC’s mission and to serve the citizens of Virginia.”

