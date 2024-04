A 37-year-old man from Midlothian died Monday after a crash on the exit ramp to I-295 in Chesterfield County.

Christopher Jamel Valentine died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to Virginia State Police, it responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12:23 a.m. on the exit ramp from eastbound Route 10 to southbound I-295.

A 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Valentine, ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees.

This crash remains under investigation.