Lynchburg Police searching for suspect wanted in Main Street homicide
Lynchburg Police searching for suspect wanted in Main Street homicide

Crystal Graham
The Lynchburg Police Department has identified a suspect in a homicide on Main Street, and it warns residents that he has not been apprehended at this time.

Travon Sudia Brunson, of Lynchburg, is described as a Black male, 5’ 4” tall, 175 pounds with a distinctive tattoo above his right eye.

Brunson has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, unlawful wounding and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone encountering Brunson is asked to contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Brunson or the homicide is asked to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

