Lynchburg Police searching for suspect wanted in Main Street homicide

The Lynchburg Police Department has identified a suspect in a homicide on Main Street, and it warns residents that he has not been apprehended at this time.

Travon Sudia Brunson, of Lynchburg, is described as a Black male, 5’ 4” tall, 175 pounds with a distinctive tattoo above his right eye.

Brunson has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, unlawful wounding and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone encountering Brunson is asked to contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Brunson or the homicide is asked to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.