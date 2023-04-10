Richmond Police identify victim in Sunday night shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Richmond Police have identified the victim in a homicide on Mechanicsville Turnpike on Sunday night.

Patrick Jenkins, 38, of Richmond, was transported from the scene of the reported shooting in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike at 7:09 p.m., and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.