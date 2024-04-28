Countries
Is Virginia missing out on key recruits because of NIL? Igor Milicic as a case study
Is Virginia missing out on key recruits because of NIL? Igor Milicic as a case study

Bryan Paul Hagen
igor milicic
Photo: UVA Athletics

It seems that Igor Milicic considers himself too cool for school. A story making its way around has it that Milicic, who played his freshman season at Virginia before transferring to Charlotte, didn’t feel the NIL opportunities at UVA fit the high ceiling he feels he has as a college player. But then again hindsight is 20-20, right.

To the purists who think NIL is bad for basketball, I can see their argument. We remember the days when an elite education at a top three public university meant something. I’m not sure that’s much of a motivational force anymore.

So next season seems far away. If Milicic is indeed motivated by NIL money, that’s his right. It seems he will find greener pastures elsewhere. Rumor has it his visit to Tennessee was very good, and he’s at the top of a short list as a target for Rick Barnes as they try to reload their Elite Eight team that lost many key contributors.

That leaves Virginia doing its best to play the cards they are dealt and hopefully see some growth from the few guys who have had floor time.

If anyone can fix it with what he has to roll out on the floor at JPJ, Tony Bennett may be able to do that. Let’s hope!

