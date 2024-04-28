Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Albemarle County: Expect delays for road work on Route 20, Route 708 next week
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Expect delays for road work on Route 20, Route 708 next week

Chris Graham
Published date:
road
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

Motorists who need to get across the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in Albemarle County can expect delays next week.

A VDOT contractor will need to pause traffic at Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in all directions for two 10-minute intervals on Wednesday.

Workers are ready to set 66-foot steel beams into place that will form part of the westbound bridge base. The traffic stops are scheduled to happen between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The time allows crews to safely move the beams into place.

During those hours, drivers should be prepared for some delays and backups. In the event of inclement weather, crews will perform the work on Thursday.

The structure is located north of the Town of Scottsville, and the $5.3 million project to replace the 1959-era structure got underway Dec. 5, 2023.

The expected completion date is Dec. 5, 2024.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania
2 Police respond to second bomb threat at Charlottesville Planet Fitness
3 Man charged with sexual battery of child confirmed as Waynesboro teacher
4 Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent
5 Donald Trump on Charlottesville 2017 neo-Nazi rally that killed three: A ‘little peanut’

Latest News

glenn youngkin germany
Politics, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin poses for photos with troops in Germany, for some unknown reason

Chris Graham
malik washington
Sports

Record-setting Virginia wideout Malik Washington goes to Miami Dolphins in 2024 NFL Draft

Chris Graham

Malik Washington, after his 110-catch, 1,426-yard grad-senior season at Virginia, was projected as a late-third- or early-fourth-round pick.

road construction
Local, Public Safety

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of April 29-May 3

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule for highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

gun america
Politics, Public Safety, US & World

It’s been 25 years since Columbine: An anniversary that no one wants to celebrate

Robert C. Koehler
igor milicic
Sports

Is Virginia missing out on key recruits because of NIL? Igor Milicic as a case study

Bryan Paul Hagen
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides win in Jackson Holliday’s return from Baltimore, 5-4

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bertrand perfect through seven for Richmond in 4-0 win over Bowie Baysox

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status