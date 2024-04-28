Albemarle County: Expect delays for road work on Route 20, Route 708 next week

Motorists who need to get across the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in Albemarle County can expect delays next week.

A VDOT contractor will need to pause traffic at Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in all directions for two 10-minute intervals on Wednesday.

Workers are ready to set 66-foot steel beams into place that will form part of the westbound bridge base. The traffic stops are scheduled to happen between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The time allows crews to safely move the beams into place.

During those hours, drivers should be prepared for some delays and backups. In the event of inclement weather, crews will perform the work on Thursday.

The structure is located north of the Town of Scottsville, and the $5.3 million project to replace the 1959-era structure got underway Dec. 5, 2023.

The expected completion date is Dec. 5, 2024.