State police: Edinburg cyclist dead in crash in Shenandoah County

A cyclist is dead after a crash in Shenandoah County Wednesday afternoon.

Rex A. Catt, 53, of Edinburg, died while being transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP reports the fatal crash happened at 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Old Valley Pike and Maple Lane.

Catt was traveling east on his bicycle on Maple Lane when he attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Old Valley Pike and was struck by a vehicle traveling south. The driver, a 74-year-old female from New Market, said they were unable to avoid a collision and immediately stopped at the scene, according to VSP.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Catt was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.