Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home State police: Edinburg cyclist dead in crash in Shenandoah County
Public Safety, Virginia

State police: Edinburg cyclist dead in crash in Shenandoah County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
traffic stop crash wreck sign
(© ftfoxfoto – stock.adobe.com)

A cyclist is dead after a crash in Shenandoah County Wednesday afternoon.

Rex A. Catt, 53, of Edinburg, died while being transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP reports the fatal crash happened at 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Old Valley Pike and Maple Lane.

Catt was traveling east on his bicycle on Maple Lane when he attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Old Valley Pike and was struck by a vehicle traveling south. The driver, a 74-year-old female from New Market, said they were unable to avoid a collision and immediately stopped at the scene, according to VSP.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. She was wearing her seatbelt.

Catt was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro school officials mum on controversial football-coach hire
2 Quiet subtext to 2024 Waynesboro elections: Not letting Jim Wood become the mayor
3 Shenandoah County returning names of Jackson, Lee, Ashby to public schools
4 Is Waynesboro still getting its museum? State budget leaves money out
5 Waynesboro embraces connection to outdoors; prepares to open Sunset Park to the public

Latest News

Northern Lights
Climate, Virginia

If you missed the Northern Lights Friday, you might have another chance to view them

Crystal Graham
ben cline
Politics, US & World

Blue Ridge Parkway gets a much-needed upgrade, no thanks to Ben Cline

Gene Zitver

The stretch of the Parkway set to undergo these improvements is entirely within the Sixth Congressional District represented by Ben Cline.

fascism
Politics, US & World

Virtual home invasions: We’re not safe from government Peeping Toms

John Whitehead

The spirit of the Constitution, drafted by men who chafed against the heavy-handed tyranny of an imperial ruler, would suggest that one’s home is a fortress, safe from almost every kind of intrusion.

uva basketball
Sports

Mailbag: Next year’s UVA Basketball team feels a lot like that talented 2016-2017 group

Chris Graham
shonn bell
Local, Politics, Schools

Waynesboro school officials mum on controversial football-coach hire

Chris Graham
missing
Local, Public Safety

Missing person: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for Stuarts Draft woman

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

#10 Virginia gets homers from Ference, Becker, but drops opener to NC State, 7-5

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status