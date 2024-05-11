Blue Ridge Parkway gets a much-needed upgrade, no thanks to Ben Cline

WXFR reports:

Roanoke’s corridor of the Blue Ridge Parkway is set to go under renovation after receiving approximately $75 million. The Blue Ridge Parkway says the money came from the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Funding. It will be used for major road and safety improvements. The three-year repaving and rehabilitation program will improve the condition of 24 miles of the BRP from milepost 97 at Blackhorse Gap to milepost 121 near U.S. 220 in Roanoke. Park officials said the project includes slope stabilization, road resurfacing, and repair or replacement of draining structures. Crews will also work on walkers, shoulders, guardrails, stone walls, overlooks, pavements markings, and signage.

The stretch of the Parkway set to undergo these improvements is entirely within the Sixth Congressional District represented by Ben Cline.

So a smoother and safer road, improved overlooks, repair and construction jobs for Cline’s constituents, a more enjoyable experience for visitors from outside the region and local people alike, a boost to nearby businesses. What’s not to like?

Interestingly there has been no mention of this on Cline’s congressional website or on his Facebook or X accounts.

Perhaps that’s because he voted NO in 2020 on the Great American Outdoors Act.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.